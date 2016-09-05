JV Warriors score win over Westview

Running back Craig Person scores the go ahead and eventual winning touchdown in Friday’s home opener. On Sept. 2, the JV Warriors take on Del Norte at home with the kickoff at 4:30 p.m.
Defensive end Miguel Yanez stops a Westview running back for a short gain. Solid defense with two interceptions by Caiden Metts help secure the win.
JV quarterback Luke Conley looks to throw down field against Westview. Conley had four completions, a rushing touchdown and rushed for over 35 yards as JV won its home opener, 14-7, over Westview. Tim Gross photos