Fallbrook High School swim instructor Dave Moran teaches Corrie Rink, 6, how to float on her back during swim lessons. Rink later practiced the backstroke. Shane Gibson photos Johnny Kristensen, 6, employs a kickboard while learning how to properly kick during a swimming lesson session. Riley Bell, 6, adjusts his goggles while participating in the summer swim lessons program at Fallbrook High School, June 22. Children learn how to float and glide through the water during swim lessons at Fallbrook High School, June 22. Fallbrook High School swim instructor Sarah Draves teaches Ryan Kristensen, 7, how to properly dive into the pool during the school's summer swim lessons program, June 22. Scarlett Estus, 6, learns basic swimming techniques from instructor Summer VanHaeren at Fallbrook High School. Instructor Summer VanHaeren teaches children swimming techniques in the pool at Fallbrook High School. Clay Davis, 3, chooses from a variety of pool toys while getting assistance from swim instructor Kelly Hanlon during swimming lessons at Fallbrook High School. Instructor Spencer Wallace demonstrates kicking techniques during summer swim lessons at Fallbrook High School. Kids get ready for a summer in the pool added by Newsroom on July 3, 2017 View all posts by Newsroom → One Response to "Kids get ready for a summer in the pool" DJ July 5, 2017 at 2:05 pm I don't know if anybody will actually check this but is there a reason why swim lessons aren't offered during the weekend? Is the pool not open, or just no staff availability? Obviously a M-F course is more immersive but not everyone doesn't work M-F or their kids go to school/daycare M-F so not offering it on the weekend, even though it would take longer, essentially leaves a chunk of the population that can't take part in this. I think it's great that swim lessons are offered and would really like to take advantage of it but I can't as I work M-F and my kid is in school M-F as a result.
