Knights hold annual golf tournament

FALLBROOK – The Knights of Columbus of St. Peter the Apostle Church held its annual fall golf tournament on Oct. 7 at The Golf Club of California. Each year for three to four weeks, Father Eammon Flynn is a visiting priest from Scotland who loves the game of golf. As a result, the knights honor him by calling the fall tournament “The Fr. Eammon Open Golf Tournament”.
The game played was called a Shamble (2-man best ball, 4-man teams) and the Callaway method of scoring is used in calculating team scores.
This year’s winners are:
First place
Score of 123
Mike Standish, Steve Gillespie, Tom Pack, Jay Craven
Second place:
Score of 124 (card-off)
Larry Gulline, Mike Lemmons, Chuck Wood, Wayne King
Third place:
Score of 124
Bruce Bevans, Mike Coykendoll, Jim Meyer, Walter Bednarski
Fourth place:
Score of 125 (card-off)
Ed Erzen, Tom Erzen, Bill Weber, John Bayus
Fifth place:
Score of 125
Larry Mitzner, Jeremy Ridgeway, Gregg Vaughn, Howard Townsend
Closest to the Pin prizes:
Ladies, Hole #5 Barbara Bator
Men, Hole # 7 First: Robert Kelly, Second: Larry Mitzner
Men, Hole #16 First: Tom Beyer, Second: Rod Dyckman
Men, Hole #18 Ross Bergantine
Straightest Drive on Hole #10:
Ladies: Barbara Bator; Men: Ian Plant