Knights hold annual golf tournament

FALLBROOK – The Knights of Columbus of St. Peter the Apostle Church held its annual fall golf tournament on Oct. 7 at The Golf Club of California. Each year for three to four weeks, Father Eammon Flynn is a visiting priest from Scotland who loves the game of golf. As a result, the knights honor him by calling the fall tournament “The Fr. Eammon Open Golf Tournament”.

The game played was called a Shamble (2-man best ball, 4-man teams) and the Callaway method of scoring is used in calculating team scores.

This year’s winners are:

First place

Score of 123

Mike Standish, Steve Gillespie, Tom Pack, Jay Craven

Second place:

Score of 124 (card-off)

Larry Gulline, Mike Lemmons, Chuck Wood, Wayne King

Third place:

Score of 124

Bruce Bevans, Mike Coykendoll, Jim Meyer, Walter Bednarski

Fourth place:

Score of 125 (card-off)

Ed Erzen, Tom Erzen, Bill Weber, John Bayus

Fifth place:

Score of 125

Larry Mitzner, Jeremy Ridgeway, Gregg Vaughn, Howard Townsend

Closest to the Pin prizes:

Ladies, Hole #5 Barbara Bator

Men, Hole # 7 First: Robert Kelly, Second: Larry Mitzner

Men, Hole #16 First: Tom Beyer, Second: Rod Dyckman

Men, Hole #18 Ross Bergantine

Straightest Drive on Hole #10:

Ladies: Barbara Bator; Men: Ian Plant