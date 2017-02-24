Lady Warrior hoopsters snap Ramona’s 36-game league winning streak

Fallbrook High School’s girls basketball team defeated Ramona by a 54-45 margin Feb. 10 in Fallbrook to snap Ramona’s 36-game league winning streak.

The result gave both Fallbrook and Ramona 6-1Valley League records while improving Fallbrook’s overall season record to 11-11.

“The girls have created a very good opportunity for themselves,” said Fallbrook coach Tony Morrow.

February 10 was also Senior Night for the Fallbrook girls who honored twelfth-graders Jay Boston, Molly Jones and Madi Williams prior to the game. Those players were eighth-graders when Ramona last lost a league game on Feb. 15, 2013. The Bulldogs followed that 52-42 loss at Del Norte with 36 consecutive Valley League wins, which shares tenth place in CIF San Diego Section history for consecutive league victories.

Five of the league victories during Ramona’s winning streak were against Fallbrook, which joined the Valley League in 2014. Ramona accounted for two of Fallbrook’s four league losses in the 2014-15 season in which the Warriors were third in the final standings.

Fallbrook’s only two losses of the 2015-16 league season were to the Bulldogs, giving the Warriors second place among the league’s teams. In the first round of 2016-17 league play Jan. 24 at Ramona, the Bulldogs prevailed by a 59-54 margin.

That Jan. 24 Ramona victory gave the Bulldogs a one-game lead over Fallbrook in the standings, but the Bulldogs and Warriors each won their next three games so Ramona took a 6-0 league record into the rematch while Fallbrook entered the game with a 5-1 mark.

“We knew what was on the line in that game,” said Morrow. “We came out fired up. The girls were a lot more aggressive.”

Morrow also utilized a different formation, playing four guards in order to achieve better matchups. “We kind of changed the lineup a little bit,” he said.

The Bulldogs held a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and were ahead by a 21-19 margin at halftime, but in the third quarter Fallbrook outscored Ramona by a 20-10 margin to take a 39-31 lead.

“They played hard,” said Morrow. “They were focused.”

Cali Southwell scored 21 points against Ramona, and Sara Ahmadpour added 19.

Ramona shared the 2012-13 Valley League championship with Del Norte and Oceanside while winning the 2013-14, 2014-15, and 2015-16 league titles outright. Fallbrook’s previous league title was in 2006-07, when the Warriors were in the Avocado League and had a 9-1 circuit record.

“They created the opportunity to do something that hasn’t been done in 10 years at their home on Senior Night,” said Morrow.

Fallbrook took a 5-10 record into league play.

“We played a very tough pre-league schedule with the purpose of trying to prepare us for league,” Morrow said.

The Warriors began league play Jan. 17 with a 26-13 home win over

Escondido. Fallbrook’s Jan. 20 home game against Valley Center was a 29-13 Warriors victory. Southwell was not in uniform for either of those games.

“Those first two games we didn’t have our point guard,” said Morrow. “We played a lot more zone defense. We intentionally slowed games down.”

Southwell returned for the first game against Ramona. Fallbrook completed the first round of league play with a 49-40 triumph Jan. 31 at San Pasqual. Fallbrook’s margin of victory Feb. 3 at Escondido was 33-29. The Warriors preceded their victory over Ramona with a 57-36 win Feb. 7 at Valley Center.

“Now we’re playing the kind of basketball we want to play,” Morrow said. “They matured a lot. They are learning that when they go out and play hard and play together, they are a very difficult team to compete against.”