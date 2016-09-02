Lady Warriors start promising volleyball season

Natalie Weber

Writer/Intern

Girls’ volleyball season is back in session. The Lady Warriors launched into this season with their first home game on Tuesday, Aug. 23, complete with a roaring Noize Boyz section.

The presence of all the Fallbrook supporters truly bolstered the team’s confidence, which transferred into their play. Though the first game did not go the way the team had hoped it would, the 2016 season looks bright for Fallbrook Volleyball.

The girls lost to Murrieta Valley High School in three close sets (21-25, 20-25, 19-25) with a maximum point spread of six – quite a feat considering Murrieta Valley is ranked 32nd in the state. Fallbrook’s girls were fighting hard for the entire game and scored multiple aces and kills.

The varsity team is a young one this year, with only four senior players, four juniors, and five sophomores, but the teamwork and skills shown by both returnees and newcomers were outstanding. Returning varsity player Emma Christopherson said, “based on the energy of both our team and the crowd, I think the team will perform extremely well and continue to improve throughout the season. It’s going to be an exciting year.”

After the inaugural game, the girls’ strengths were already evident, as varsity co-captain Chyna Southwell pointed out, “We have done a great job at court awareness and respecting other teammates’ positions.” This cohesiveness has required a lot of time and effort from the girls and their coach, Chip Patterson, in practices.

Teamwork is definitely a predominant theme this year as emphasized by varsity newcomer Alex Pestolis when she said, “This season, I am looking forward to building a strong relationship with my team. It’s always crucial for every person on the team to encourage one another.”

The varsity team’s overall skill and teamwork demonstrated in their first game shows nothing but promise for the upcoming season.

There are still some challenging games ahead for the girls before they start league play, but they have the desire to succeed and their end goal is to advance through multiple rounds in CIF this November, and maybe even win a title.

This team is a strong one, and coach Patterson said of it, “I would not trade my team for the world.”