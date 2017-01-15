Lady Warriors take win over Bobcats

Fallbrook’s Jessica Wilbert takes a shot attempt near the end of the varsity girls basketball game against Sage Creek. Fallbrook won the Jan. 3, game 41-37.
Lady Warriors, from left, Riley Sullivan, Cali Southwell, Sonsi Jarvis, Grace Wade and Iman Sadaat rise from their seats to cheer on their Fallbrook teammates gaining momentum for a win over Sage Creek, Jan. 3.
Lady Warrior Sara Ahmadpour takes a jump shot attempt against the Bobcats.
Lady Warrior Janay Segura dribbles the into Fallbrook’s offensive half of the court, Jan. 3.
Fallbrook’s Jay Boston leaps at the net in a shot attempt against Sage Creek.
Fallbrook’s Madison Williams battles for the ball against a Sage Creek player.
Fallbrook’s Sara Ahmadpour races the ball into Fallbrook’s offensive half of the court, Jan. 3.
Fallbrook’s Janay Segura takes a shot attempt against Sage Creek, Jan. 3.
Lady Warriors Sonsi Jarvis, left, and Jessica Wilbert race to defend the Bobcats’ half of the court, Jan. 3.
Lady Warrior Madison Williams makes her way to the net for a lay up attempt in the game against the Bobcats.
Lady Warrior Jessica Wilbert takes a 3-point shot attempt against the Sage Creek Bobcats, Jan. 3. Fallbrook won the game 41-37.
Lady Warrior Kate Calhoun passes the ball away from Sage Creek’s double teaming defense during the varsity girls basketball game.
