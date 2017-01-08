Lady Warriors win three of their final four soccer games of 2016

Sergio Garcia was the Fallbrook High School girls junior varsity soccer coach for the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, so he has some familiarity with the 2016-17 team which is providing him with his debut as a high school head coach.

“I’m excited about the season,” said Garcia. “A lot of talent on the team. We’re looking forward to the 2016-17 season.”

Garcia took over the program after Miguel Trejo, who had coached Fallbrook’s girls varsity team for the past four seasons, moved to San Bernardino, where Trejo is now teaching at the middle school level. Adan Rojas, who had been a varsity assistant coach for Trejo, continues as Garcia’s varsity assistant. Rojas and Garcia are also co-coaching the Warriors’ junior varsity squad.

This season’s 20-girl varsity roster consists of nine seniors, two juniors, seven sophomores, and two freshmen. Eight players return from the 2015-16 varsity whose overall record of 15-6-4 included a CIF Division IV quarterfinal playoff win over Castle Park and a CIF semifinal loss to Southwest. The Warriors’ 5-3-2 Valley League record for 2015-16 placed Fallbrook third in the six-team standings.

This year the Valley League has five teams. Escondido and San Pasqual have been added to the league while Mission Vista, Oceanside and Orange Glen are in other leagues and Ramona and Valley Center return to the Valley League. The Warriors open league play Jan. 17 at Escondido and have their first league home game Jan. 24 against Ramona.

The Warriors posted a 3-5-1 record for the first month of the 2016-17 season and ended 2016 on a good note by winning three of their final four games of the year.

“So far, so good,” said Garcia.

Fallbrook opened the season with three Barons Tournament games but lost the Dec. 3 matches against Mission Hills and Our Lady of Peace and the Dec. 7 contest against Southwest. A non-tournament loss Dec. 13 at El Capitan left Fallbrook with a record of 0-4.

The return to East County for the Lady Vaquero Tournament was more successful. Although Our Lady of Peace defeated the Warriors, a 2-1 win over Central and a 5-1 victory over Castle Park in two Dec. 17 games placed Fallbrook into the Dec. 22 tournament semifinal against Santana.

Field play was scoreless during the semifinal with goalkeeper Precious Garcia recording the shutout for Fallbrook while receiving assistance from starting defenders Monica Saltz, Audrey Petersen, Jessica Lopez, and Brea Bishop. The Sultans advanced to the final by winning the penalty kick shootout.

Calendar Year 2016 play for Fallbrook concluded Dec. 28 with a 2-1 home victory over Orange Glen. Madi Reynoso and Karina Bulli scored Fallbrook’s goals.

Sergio Garcia attended Maie Ellis Elementary School, La Paloma Elementary School, and Potter Junior High School. He started his high school studies at Fallbrook High School, but the family moved to San Marcos when he was in ninth grade. Because the family’s move was prior to the start of the high school soccer season, Garcia never played soccer for Fallbrook High School and was on the San Marcos High School team before he graduated in 1996. Garcia then served in the United States Navy for four years.

Garcia returned to Fallbrook and has a non-soccer professional life in real estate with Sunshine Properties. He has been coaching the Fallbrook-based Villa club for four years and has a United States Soccer Federation “E” coaching license.