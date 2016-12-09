Lamb, Pineda named Legionnaires’ first all-league volleyball players

When the Apollo League girls volleyball coaches held a post-season meeting that included the selection of all-league teams, Najia Lamb and ChaCha Pineda became the first Bonsall High School volleyball players to receive all-league honors.

Lamb, a freshman, was named to the Apollo League first team. Pineda, a sophomore, received second-team Apollo League designation.

“I’m extremely proud,” said Bonsall coach Eric Hendy. “The girls have worked really hard and deserved it.”

The league coaches vote for the all-league players, and Hendy sought input from his own squad about which of the Legionnaires he should nominate.

“The first people I asked was the team,” said Hendy. “All the girls on the team had selected Najia and ChaCha as well. It was very easy for me to support that decision.”

The league’s other coaches approved the selection of Lamb to the first team.

“She has been a tremendous asset for the team,” said Hendy of Lamb. “Her knowledge and leadership held us together along the way.”

Since Bonsall’s team captains were its libero and a defensive specialist, Lamb, as player who participated in most of the points, often took it upon herself to be the on-court leader.

“We needed somebody to be the full-time floor captain, and she was ready to step up” said Hendy.

Lamb has previous club volleyball experience, but Pineda’s only organized volleyball history is with the Bonsall High School team.

“ChaCha came in with very little experience, and she worked really hard in the off season,” said Hendy. “Her skill set is still developing.”

Pineda also developed an ability to help guide her teammates.

“ChaCha is our spiritual heart and soul of the team,” Hendy said. “She’s somebody we can count on to be there emotionally for us, and also to play hard and hustle.”

Bonsall High School began volleyball in 2015, but the Legionnaires did not have any all-league players last year.