Lasek second in first race since move to Fallbrook

Skateboarding legend Bucky Lasek now pilots Autocross racecars and, in his first race since moving to Fallbrook, he took second place in the Perris Auto Speedway main event.

Lasek, who moved from Olivenhain to his new Fallbrook home July 11, trailed only Mika DeCoster in the 12-lap main event July 29 at Perris. “We had some good racing early on. I had first place in my sights, but I couldn’t catch him,” Lasek said.

This year Perris Auto Speedway added Autocross races, allowing Southern California spectators to witness the competition on a defined course. Perris is a dirt track, but Autocross races can be conducted on tarmac or dirt. “Autocross cars are kind of a mix of everything,” Lasek said.

Lasek has raced karts, rallies, and rally cross as well as Autocross. “I’ve raced all different kinds of cars,” he said.

The Autocross at Perris uses cross karts. Igor Palagin built and owns the cross kart Lasek drives. “Igor wanted me to get behind the wheel,” Lasek said. “I live close, so I’m able to come up here and test with him.”

DeCoster won both heat races as well as the main event. Lasek accomplished second place as well as the testing of the car Palagin desired. “I tried putting it into second gear and it kept popping out,” Lasek said.

“I had to race from the back,” Lasek said. “Made it fun.”

Artem Shavrov took third in the main event.

The 44-year-old Lasek was born and raised in Baltimore and has lived in California for the past 19 years. He lived in Carlsbad before moving to Olivenhain.

Lasek had previously lodged in Fallbrook – he stayed with Tony Hawk when the latter had a local residence.