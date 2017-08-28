Literary Critic runs away from foes at Del Mar

Literary Critic tried grass for the first time Aug. 20 at Del Mar and the

3-year-old filly relished it, zipping to a wire-to-wire victory in the fourth race on the card.

Literary Critic failed to draw rave reviews when she made her career debut July 19 and finished fifth in a field of eight while sprinting six furlongs on Del Mar’s dirt track.

Clifford Sise, Jr., who trained Literary Critic for the Del Mar meeting at the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall, changed things up for his filly’s second start by entering her in a 1 1/16-miles turf c

The extra distance and change in surfaces definitely agreed with Literary Critic, who took command at the start by pulling Hall of Fame jockey Kent Desormeaux to the lead. Desormeaux was able to get Literary Critic to relax on the front end and that resulted in the filly having plenty left for the stretch run.

Literary Critic held off Causeforcommotion down the stretch to win the $61,380 maiden allowance race comfortably by 1 1/2 lengths. The Kentucky-bred daughter of City Zip clocked a time of 1:44.09 and paid $10.00 as the third betting choice in a field of nine.

The only other San Luis Rey horse to win a race at Del Mar during week five of the summer meeting was Fight Thru, a 5-year-old gelding who captured the sixth race Aug. 18.

Fight Thru, trained by Peter Miller, topped nine opponents in a 6 1/2-furlong sprint for $8,000 claimers. Ridden by Martin Pedroza, Fight Thru came from a few lengths off the pace to defeat pacesetter Pat the Bear by 1 3/4 lengths.

Fight Thru was timed in 1:17.13 and paid $6.20 as the 2-1 favorite. Fight Thru has been consistent this year, amassing three wins, three seconds and two thirds in nine outings.

Horses conditioned at the San Luis Rey Training Center have won 21 races at Del Mar through 25 days of racing at the summer session. The meeting runs through Labor Day, Sept. 4.