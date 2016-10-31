Local couple wins gold in St. George, Utah.

GEORGE, UT – This year at the 30th anniversary of the Huntsman World Senior Olympic Games, Fallbrook residents Roger and Carolyn Mathes were awarded gold medals for the 65-70 mixed doubles tennis event at the USTA sanctioned tournament.

Athletes ages 50 and older came from 77 countries to compete in 27 athletic events from Oct. 3 to 15 in St. George, Utah. The opening ceremonies held at Dixie State College included the parade of athletes, the lighting of the caldron, and a huge fireworks show. These games are held every year the first two weeks in October.