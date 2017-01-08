Lunsford wins 2016 President’s Cup

FALLBROOK – Janelle Lunsford emerged victorious from a field of 16 to earn the Fallbrook Women Golfers 2016 President’s Cup.

The President’s Cup consisted of 16 players in match play competition over five weeks. The final round competitors included: Lunsford (winner) versus Sandi Simpson, runner-up in the President’s flight; Diane O’Hara (winner) versus Nancy Wright, runner-up in the Vice President’s flight; Dawn Flannery (winner) versus Sue Reed, runner-up in the Treasurer’s flight; and Louise Small (winner) versus Cindy Becker, runner-up in the Secretary’s flight.