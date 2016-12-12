Miller earns second fall training title at Del Mar

Horses conditioned by Peter Miller at the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall won 16 races at Del Mar’s Bing Crosby fall racing season that concluded Dec. 4, propelling Miller to another training championship at the seaside racetrack.

Miller took the training title at the inaugural Bing Crosby fall meeting in 2014 when he saddled 15 winners. At last year’s fall session, he finished tied for second in the standings with 13 victories.

Miller had a remarkable 35 percent win rate at the 2016 fall meeting as he reached the winner’s circle with 16 of his 46 starters to run away with leading trainer honors. Doug O’Neill and Richard Baltas tied for second with eight wins apiece.

The Miller barn won three races during the final week of the fall season, scoring with Annie’s Candy-$10.60 in the sixth race Dec. 1, Buymeabond-$6.20 in the third race Dec. 3, and St. Joe Bay-$9.20 in the eighth race Dec. 4.

Miller owns three Del Mar training crowns as he captured his first championship at the track in 2012 when he led his colleagues with 21 victories at the prestigious summer meeting.

A resident of Carlsbad, Miller has been the leading trainer at the past two meetings in Southern California. Prior to the Bing Crosby season, Miller took top honors at Santa Anita’s fall session with 18 victories.