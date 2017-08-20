Pala to show Mayweather-McGregor fight free

PALA – The long-awaited Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight, that for the first time will match a professional boxer against a professional mixed martial artist, will be shown on live television from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas starting at 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Infinity Showroom at Pala Casino Spa & Resort.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the viewing of the fight will be free to the public, with seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis. A cash bar will be available in the Infinity Showroom, which will be the only venue at Pala where the fight may be viewed.

Mayweather Jr., (49-0-0, 26 KOs) from Las Vegas, is a five-division world champion that has won 15 world titles and the lineal championship in five weight divisions.

McGregor, (22-3-0, 18 KOs) from Crumlin, Dublin, Ireland, is a professional mixed martial artist and the reigning UFC Lightweight champion and former UFC Featherweight champion. During his MMA career, he has competed as a featherweight, a lightweight and a welterweight.