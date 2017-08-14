Patterson plays in junior nationals

Justice Patterson played in the USA Volleyball Boys’ Junior National Championships tournament June 28 through July 3 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio.

“It was an awesome opportunity,” Patterson said. “It was a great experience. You get to play against other teams from different states.”

Patterson, who graduated from Fallbrook High School in June, played for the Temecula-based Forza travel club. He was on the Forza 1 team which won four matches and lost five in the tournament.

“There were days we were doing really good,” Patterson said. “The first three days I played great. The last day I was kind of off.”