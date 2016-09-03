Pop Warner JV notches win over Vista

FALLBROOK – On Aug. 27, the Fallbrook Pop Warner Junior Varsity team, led by eighth year veteran coach Shawn Perry, received the kick off to begin the match against the Vista Fighting Panthers in their first game of the season at home

With quarterback Max Holt (#20) taking the initial snap from center Noah Brown (#55), the Warriors began their drive down the field. The Warriors made good progress with hard runs up the center by running backs Marqus Mendez (#6) and Sebastian Anderson (#13) to about the 30 yard line in Vista territory.

Holt handed the ball off to second year player Josh McBroom (#32) on a reverse play. McBroom, while being chased down by Vista, was able to hit the corner of the end zone for the first of three personal touchdowns in this game. Fallbrook was successful in putting up two more points with the extra point (two points in Pop Warner) kick from Andre Escobedo (#80).

Fallbrook kicked off to Vista who made good progress against the Warrior defense, but at the 20 yard line of Fallbrook, the Warriors were able to stop Vista. With a change of offense, Tyler Bellamy (#43) took the helm at quarterback.

A combination of good blocking, allowed Bellamy to turn Vista’s outside edge and run for a 30 yard gain. Coach Perry switched the offense to the original line up and called in a pass play. Back in as quarterback, Holt threw the pass to McBroom for their second touchdown. Another successful kick by Escobedo brought the score to 16-0, Fallbrook.

Fallbrook’s defense wavered on a pass play by Vista and with some missed tackles, the Panthers were able to run in for a touchdown six minutes into the second quarter.

When Fallbrook offense next took possession of the ball, Holt and McBroom hooked up for one last pass play resulting in a touchdown bringing the score to 22-8.

In the second half, Brown playing as middle linebacker intercepted another Vista pass and Anderson on defense forced a turnover after he stripped the ball. Fallbrook was able to secure the game when Holt ran in the final touchdown of the day in the fourth quarter. Escobedo booted the ball in one more time closing out the score at 30-8. Fallbrook takes on the Murrieta Whitehawks in Murrieta on Sept. 10.