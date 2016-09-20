Pop Warner kids honored at Warrior football game

Junior Pee Wee players high five the high school varsity players. Erik Benitez, Preston McCarthy and Falcon. Laura Cherevchenko photo
FALLBROOK – On Friday, Sept. 2, Fallbrook Pop Warner players and coaches were at the home Fallbrook High School football game for the yearly presentation of the future of Fallbrook football.

Each year, Fallbrook High invites Fallbrook Pop Warner players, cheerleaders and coaches to come out on the field for their families and fans to cheer and honor the younger side of Fallbrook Football and Cheer.

This is a very exciting night for the young players as they get to high five the varsity team as the come on and off the field and they get to strut their stuff at half time – doing team chants and running out to touch the “F” center field.

One very excited Junior Mitey Mite, Jameson Haughey, exclaimed to his teammates “I will never wash this hand again!” after high-fiveing one of the varsity players. Other boys marveled at how big the high school players are.  The boys just love this night and Pop Warner appreciates the recognition for its players.

All are invited to come see the Pop Warner Jr. PeeWee team play the Mexico City Pop Warner Perros Negros (in celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day) at Fallbrook High School on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. KUSI will also be covering this exciting event, so residents are encouraged to come out and cheer for the kids.

For more information, visit www.fallbrookpopwarner.org or find them on Facebook.

Some of the youngest players from the Flag Football team are seen on the field at half time, from left, front, Jared Reath, Abell Navarro and Ace Navarro; back row, coach Rich Reath, Dylan Ortega and Colton Haughey. Laura Cherevchenko photo

The Junior Mitey Mites eagerly wait to high five the high school varsity players as they enter the field for the Sept. 2 game. Laura Cherevchenko photo

The Mitey Mite team takes the field at half time at the Sept. 2 Warrior varsity game. Tanielle Wilson photo

The Pee Wee team eagerly waits to high five the high school varsity players on Sept. 2. Lisa Dudley photo


