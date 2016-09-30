Pop Warner Pee Wees play team from Mexico

Chris Bausch (#21), faced with a 4th down and 20 yards, makes an electrifying run with Perros Negros' Carol Mendoza (#53) and Eduardo Chavez (#63) in pursuit, resulting in a Fallbrook Warrior touchdown. Eric Ingerson photos
FALLBROOK – On Sept. 15, the Fallbrook Pop Warner Jr. Pee Wee Warriors took the field for an international competition against the Perros Negros of Mexico City.

The Independence Bowl was played in celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day, and Fallbrook Pop Warner was honored to host their neighbors to the south, said Pop Warner president Eric Benitez. Daniel Ruiz, the Perros Negros League representative, said how happy he was to play a team with so many close ties to Mexico.

Both teams were comprised of youth football players ranging in ages 8 to 11 years old.

The excitement commenced with the opening ceremonies where the two teams met at center field bearing their national ensigns. The crowd drew silent as all players, coaches and families stood tall for the playing of the American and Mexican national anthems.

“The Perros Negros were a very well coached team, they made several in game adjustments on defense making my team work for every yard; and the offensive adjustments the Perros Negros made in the second half came together and moved the ball well,” said Warriors head coach Mark Welsh, who gave credit to his tenacious defense denying the determined Perros Negros access of the end zone.

The entire game was a chess match between the Warriors and the Perros Negros. The Warriors’ first offensive possession resulted in a 65-yard drive capped off by a 25-yard touchdown run on fourth down by Chris Bausch. The Warriors running backs and quarterbacks found themselves surrounded by a wall of protection set by the dominating Warrior offensive line anchored by John Reynoso.

The remainder of the first half was a defensive battle with crushing sacks made by Warriors Sam Bruton, Preston “P-Funk” McCarthy and Kenneth Spring. The second half continued the defensive battle until a Warrior interception made by Fallbrook’s Kenneth Spring gave the Warriors excellent field position enabling Erik Spring on the quarterback option to slice and dice his way through Mexico City’s staunch defense resulting in a Warrior touchdown and solidifying a Warrior victory with a final score of 14-0.

“The Perros Negros were a hard hitting team and demonstrated excellent fundamentals and sportsmanship, but I’m very ecstatic to be standing on the side of a Warriors victory,” said Benitez.

The closing ceremonies were an emotional event as both teams came to the center of the field, embracing each other, welcoming high fives and handshakes from all players and coaches and with an exchange of gifts from Mexico and Fallbrook.

At completion of the medal ceremony where both teams were presented with medals for excellent and competitive play, both teams gathered and continued the celebration by sharing a meal at Casa Estrella.

Opening Ceremony for the Independence Bowl in celebration of Mexico City Independence Day is kicked off with the American and Mexico national anthems at the center of the Fallbrook Warrior home field. The American Flag is carried by Tank Benitez (#55) , the Mexico Flag by Christian Palacios (#9).

Fallbrook Jr. Pee Wee offensive line provides a pocket of security for the quarterback to execute the offense, left tackle James Jones III (#50), left guard Jorge Aguilar (#1), center John Reynoso (#8), right guard Patrick Rivera (#10), right tackle Tank Benitez and tight end Preston “P-Funk” McCarthy. Perros Negros
players are Luis Sanchez (#66) and Alan Sanchez (#58).

Erik Spring (#11) makes a hard earned first down run before running into a pack of dogs lead by Samantha Vazquez (#15).

In a quarterback keeper, Sam Bruton (#7) rushes forward behind the protection of his powerful lineman Jacob Perez (#3), William Rubber-Duck McMullen (#35) and Chris Flores (#12), for a Fallbrook first down.


Running back Joseph Falcon(#18) finds running room to the outside while in pursuit of Aaron Vazquez (#1) and Samantha Vazquez (#15) of the Perros Negros defense.

