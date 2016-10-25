Pop Warner trains players for the future

Mighty Mite team captains walk out for the coin toss, Jayden Peet (#3), Angel Rocha (#19), and Nick Brockson (#43). Tanielle Wilson Photo
FALLBROOK – Teaching Fallbrook’s youth all about teamwork, dedication and how to play the sport of football starts with the youngest teams. Flag is for the youngest with players ranging from 5 years old up to 7. The basics of teamwork, good sportsmanship and learning basic plays are started at this level.         Next comes the Junior Mitey Mite team with players who range from 7 to 8 years old. On this team they put on full gear for the first time and begin learning how to play the full contact side of the house – drills focus on how to safely tackle, how to run plays as a team and learning to be a good sport (through wins and losses).

Mitey Mites is the next step up with players ranging from ages 7 to 9 years old. This is the last team where the scoring is noncompetitive, which allows these kids to fine tune tackling, drills and learning plays before they move up to our competitive teams.

These younger teams are the future of Fallbrook High School’s Warriors and this is where it all begins, as many of these players move up through Fallbrook Pop Warner teams on their way to the high school. The community may be cheering for several of them come 2022!

To highlight some of the younger teams and show an average weekend, here is how some of those younger teams performed recently. The Mitey Mite team had a great play with Nick Brockson (#43) scoring a touch down, followed by Angel Rocha (#13) kicking in the two point conversion at their Oct. 1 game against the Vista Junior Panthers!

Also, the Junior Mitey Mite team scored a win on Oct. 1 playing the Oceanside Pirates at MLK middle school in Oceanside. Ramese Rivera (#13) ran a touch down in the second quarter, followed by Victor Falcon’s (#1) two point conversion kick. In the third quarter of the game, the Pirates had the ball and Elijah Peterkins (#25) performed a touchdown saving tackle at the 43 yard line.

The Junior Mitey Mites appreciate their sponsors: North County Building Services, Fire Safety First, Fire Etc, and Youngren Construction, because without them, the teams couldn’t have end-of-the-season parties and team building events throughout the season. All of Fallbrook Pop Warner relies heavily on sponsors and local support!

Fallbrook Pop Warner football season runs from August to early November each year with enrollment beginning in April. For detailed information, visit www.fallbrookpopwarner.org. To see the daily life and heartbeat of Fallbrook Pop Warner, visit its Facebook.

Flag players Ferris Stavinoha (#20), Luke Dudley (#15), Enrique Quezada (#11) and Jared Reath (#69) are in the line up. Lisa Dudley photo

Flag player Jared Reath #69, prepares to defend the line. Lisa Dudley photo

Learning how to find the holes in the line with a touchdown run performed by Ramese Rivera (#13) of the Junior Mitey Mite team. Laura Cherevchenko Photo

Exhibiting teamwork, the Junior Mitey Mite Warriors are in pursuit of an Oceanside Pirate. Laura Cherevchenko Photo


Flag player Titus Hansen #8 avoids an assault as Ferris Stavinoha moves in to defend him. Lisa Dudley photo

The Mitey Mite team showing team pride as they are about to run through their team banner. Tanielle Wilson Photo

An amazing MM tackle by Javian Moore (#85) and Angel Rocha (#13). Tanielle Wilson Photo

