Professional soccer star Marshall practices with Fallbrook High players

FALLBROOK – Soccer star Chad Marshall of the Seattle Sounders FC made a surprise appearance at a Fallbrook High School boys soccer practice Dec. 30.

According to varsity coach Jorge Rojas, the team was having an informal practice the day after capturing the Nike Southern California Classic Tournament and Marshall, who had watched the team win a home match Dec. 27, decided to join them.

Marshall, a three-time winner of Major League Soccer’s Defender of the Year Award (2008, 2009, 2014), humbly introduced himself to the boys and then participated in team drills that allowed him to showcase his skills.

Rojas said his players were impressed with Marshall’s athletic build, technical skills, and intensity. After the practice, the players had an informal question and answer session with Marshall.

“Continue working hard,” said Marshall when asked what advice he had for those who aspire to become a professional soccer player. “Do not allow anyone to limit your potential. Many (high level youth) coaches did not believe in my potential and failed to give me the best advice. Some even told me to reconsider my goals and aspirations. Always play to become a better athlete, set high goals, and you will accomplish success.”

In addition to working hard, Marshall stressed that the boys should enjoy playing for their high school.

“Soccer is a lot more fun when you play to represent your community,” said Marshall. “And sometimes, if you’re lucky, you have the privilege of playing for a talented school team, like in your case.”

Marshall posed for pictures and signed autographs at the end of practice, and the players presented Marshall with a Fallbrook High School Warriors training shirt as token of their appreciation.