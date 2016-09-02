Reminiscing over Rio: Richelle Stephens surpasses her dreams at 2016 Olympics

Normally, college students spend their summer relaxing and lounging about their home before heading back to school. However, Richelle Stephens is not a regular college student. She spent a large portion of her summer in Rio representing the United States as part of the women’s rugby team.

Not only was Stephens the youngest player on the women’s rugby team, but she played in the historical inauguration of the rugby sevens.

“Being a part of the USA team has been an honorable experience,” said Stephens, who truly felt the USA team spirit during the opening ceremonies at Rio.

“Popular Olympians like the gymnastics ‘Fabulous Five’ and Michael Phelps walk in the same building with us, and we are all equal teammates with them,” said Stephens.

Stephens had an exciting moment when she met USA basketball player Klay Thompson.

“I was trying to keep it cool,” said Stephens, who missed a photo op with Phelps to take a photo with Thompson.

A unique experience that Stephens enjoyed at the Olympics was the feeling of unity amongst the U.S. Olympians.

“We are all a part of Team USA, and you try to play the best you can in the sports you play. It was really cool to see how we were all united,” she said.

Upon arriving at Rio, Stephens said the rugby team began training immediately. It was during this practice time that the surrealness of the circumstances hit her.

“Our practice field was right next to Christ the Redeemer,” said Stephens, referring to the Art Deco statue of Jesus Christ. “That was my OMG moment. I was in Rio as part of the Olympics.”

Actually playing for the U.S. had a mixed impact on Stephens.

“I had butterflies and was high on life, which was kind of distracting from doing the job that we needed to execute,” said Stephens. “It pulled away our focus, and it showed during the first game.”

The U.S. women’s rugby team placed fifth in the Rio Olympics by beating France in its final game, but Stephens is still proud of the hard work that each individual put in.

“Each team played like it was on its home turf,” said Stephens. “We crawled for every inch, and used everything we had. Everyone was doing their best, even if it was for the 12th position pool play. It was the best rugby we have ever played. Even though we lost, it felt like a win.”

Now that the Olympics are over, Stephens and her twin brother Rickey have headed back to Lindenwood University in Missouri, where she will continue playing rugby.

Upon reflection of the Rio Olympics, Stephen feels that she has gained a significant amount of positive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“Brazil was a great host,” said Stephens. “They took great care of us, and Zika wasn’t as big of a deal as people thought it would be.

“I strongly suggest that girls in Fallbrook give rugby at Fallbrook High a try,” continued Stephens. “I want to give a shout out to my Fallbrook girls, who mean the world to me.”