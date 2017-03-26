Roback wins two tennis titles

FALLBROOK – Jeffrey Roback, a top student at Mary Fay Pendleton School, is also tops in tennis. Jeffrey won the Boy’s 14 Consolation Singles title in the Fallbrook Junior Satellite Tournament and also took first place in the Del Mar Boy’s 14 Singles Intermediate Division.

When he’s not busy studying, Jeffrey plays piano and works on his computer. He plays tennis at the Fallbrook Tennis Club.

Coach Mike Amador said, “We have a rich history of tennis players that go on to play college level tennis out of the Fallbrook/Bonsall area. Fallbrook Tennis Club has a very active Junior Tennis Program catering to all levels of play. Now that spring has arrived, you can expect to see more Fallbrook junior tennis players bringing home more trophies.”