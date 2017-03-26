Roback wins two tennis titles

By on No Comment

Jeffrey Roback, holding his two first place trophies, front center, is joined by fellow tennis students, Daryl Batac, front left, Alexa Guadarrama, front right, and back row, from left, Angelina Palmerin, Christian Aguirre and coach Mike Amador.
Jeffrey Roback, holding his two first place trophies, front center, is joined by fellow tennis students, Daryl Batac, front left, Alexa Guadarrama, front right, and back row, from left, Angelina Palmerin, Christian Aguirre and coach Mike Amador.

FALLBROOK – Jeffrey Roback, a top student at Mary Fay Pendleton School, is also tops in tennis. Jeffrey won the Boy’s 14 Consolation Singles title in the Fallbrook Junior Satellite Tournament and also took first place in the Del Mar Boy’s 14 Singles Intermediate Division.

When he’s not busy studying, Jeffrey plays piano and works on his computer. He plays tennis at the Fallbrook Tennis Club.

Coach Mike Amador said, “We have a rich history of tennis players that go on to play college level tennis out of the Fallbrook/Bonsall area. Fallbrook Tennis Club has a very active Junior Tennis Program catering to all levels of play. Now that spring has arrived, you can expect to see more Fallbrook junior tennis players bringing home more trophies.”

Roback wins two tennis titles added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.