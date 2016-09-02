San Luis Rey-based Belvoir Bay wins Torrey Pines Stakes

Belvoir Bay, a filly that was bred in Great Britain but now calls the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall her home, scored a 7-1 upset in the $100,000 Torrey Pines Stakes at Del Mar on Aug. 28.

Belvoir Bay is trained by Peter Miller, who won four races at Del Mar with San Luis Rey-based runners during the racing week of Aug. 24-28. Miller’s other winners were Prime Issue, Oopper Wallah and Pearl de Vere.

The Torrey Pines is a Grade 3 stakes for 3-year-old fillies contested at one mile on the main track. Belvoir Bay won the feature in front-running fashion under jockey Norberto Arroyo, Jr. in 1:36.56.

Belvoir Bay defeated heavy favorite Bellamentary by 1 1/4 lengths and paid $17.60 after collecting her second stakes win in the U.S. in four tries. Belvoir Bay went 2-for-5 in her homeland before coming to America last fall.

Approximately a half-hour after Belvoir Bay won the Torrey Pines (the eighth race on the card), the 6-year-old gelding Prime Issue gave Miller a sweep of the late Daily Double when he captured the ninth race.

Prime Issue, ridden by Rafael Bejarano, led from start to finish in the one-mile allowance/optional claiming event to end an 11-race losing streak that dated back to November 2014. Prime Issue paid $12.20 after edging Ultimate Luck by three-quarters of a length in 1:36.44.

Oopper Wallah, a 2-year-old colt who was purchased in April for $100,000, made a winning debut in the third race on Aug. 26. The handicappers apparently weren’t impressed with Oopper Wallah’s workouts at San Luis Rey as he was dismissed at 23-1 in the six-furlong maiden allowance race. Oopper Wallah paid $48.20 after defeating Bernin Sensation by a nose in 1:10.52 under Arroyo, Jr.

Pearl de Vere, a 6-year-old mare who triumphed in a five-furlong turf dash at Del Mar on Aug. 7, proved that win was no fluke by posting a victory in a similar race on Aug. 25. Ridden in both races by Kent Desormeaux, Pearl de Vere sprinted five furlongs on grass in 57.28 seconds to win the first race on Aug. 25 by 1 1/4 lengths. Pearl de Vere returned $7.00 as the 5-2 favorite.

Salsita, a 5-year-old mare stabled in trainer Richard Baltas’ barn at San Luis Rey, won the third race on Aug. 28. Ridden by Arroyo, Jr., Salsita took the 1 1/16-mile allowance test on the turf by one length in 1:41.32 and paid $6.80 after earning her seventh career victory.

Heading into the final week of the 39-day racing season that concludes Monday, Sept. 5, San Luis Rey horses had amassed 30 victories at Del Mar.