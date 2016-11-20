San Luis Rey-based fillies run one-two on opening day at Del Mar

Mo’vette and Ciao Bella Rosa, a pair of 2-year-old fillies based at the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall, ran one-two in the fourth race on the opening-day program of Del Mar’s fall racing season.

Dubbed the Bing Crosby Season, the 15-day fall meeting began Nov. 11 and will continue through Sunday, Dec. 4. Racing is presented Thursday through Sunday and post time is 12:30 p.m. with the exception of Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, when racing commences at 11 a.m.

Mo’vette, trained by Richard Baltas, and Ciao Bella Rosa, who hails from the Peter Miller barn, competed in a $54,070 maiden allowance race that was contested at one mile on the turf. Mo’vette charged from ninth in a field of 11 to score by 2 1/4 lengths under jockey Santiago Gonzalez.

Mo’vette posted a time of 1:35.78 on a firm turf course while breaking her maiden in her third career start. Dismissed at 11-1 in the wagering, Mo’vette paid $24.40 to her backers and earned $31,200 for her owner, Paymaster Racing LLC.

Jockey Norberto Arroyo, Jr. rode Ciao Bella Rosa, who took second at odds of 6-1 and completed a San Luis Rey exacta that returned $80.20 for a $1 wager.

San Luis Rey-stabled Pedro Cerrano gave Miller his first opportunity to visit the winner’s circle at the fall meeting when he captured the seventh race Nov. 12. A 3-year-old gelding, Pedro Cerrano came from just off the pace to win a 6 1/2-furlong claiming race ($16,000-$14,000) on the main track by 2 1/2 lengths under Arroyo.

Pedro Cerrano was the 5-2 favorite in a field of 10 and paid $7.60 after stopping the timer in 1:16.79. Owned by Rockingham Ranch, Pedro Cerrano picked up $12,000 for the victory – his third win in six career starts and his second tally in as many tries at Del Mar.