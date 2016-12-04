San Luis Rey Training Center’s Miller on top at Del Mar

Backing Peter Miller-trained horses at Del Mar’s fall meeting has proven to be a solid wager, as the 5-year-old gelding Solid Wager proved when he charged from last to win the $100,000 Cary Grant Stakes on Nov. 20 at the seaside racetrack.

Through 11 days of racing at the 15-day Bing Crosby Season that concludes Dec. 4, Miller led his training colleagues with 13 victories. Doug O’Neill was second in the trainer standings with seven wins and Richard Baltas and Jerry Hollendorfer were tied for third with five wins each.

Miller, one of the top conditioners on the Southern California circuit, recorded each of his victories with runners he has based at the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall. Solid Wager scored the biggest win when he edged Grazen Sky by a half-length to defend his title in the Cary Grant, a seven-furlong race that he captured by the same margin in 2015.

Solid Wager was ridden by Victor Espinoza, the jockey who guided American Pharoah to the Triple Crown in 2015. Solid Wager broke last in the field of eight and then rallied down the stretch under Espinoza to take the Cary Grant in 1:22.51.

“That was really an exciting win,” said Miller. “He was very far back and made that huge run and just got up.”

Solid Wager was the 5-2 second choice and paid $7.60 after collecting his seventh victory in 30 career starts. The $57,000 payday boosted the California-bred’s career earnings to $429,921.

Miller, who had only one winner – Pedro Cerrano-$7.60, seventh race, Nov. 12 – during opening weekend (Nov. 11-13) of the fall meeting, came back to win five races during the second week (Nov. 17-20) of racing and seven during the third (Nov. 24-27).

Miller’s second week winners were: River Echo-$13.60, first race, Nov. 19; Bobby Abu Dhabi-$6.40, seventh race, Nov. 19; Run Like the Boss-$8.00, fourth race, Nov. 20; T. Montana-$9.60, fifth race, Nov. 20; and Solid Wager.

Miller started the third week by celebrating Thanksgiving Day with a training hat trick. Miller visited the winner’s circle Nov. 24 with first-race victor Poshsky-$5.40, fourth-race hero Drover Crazy-$7.00 and sixth-race heroine Bad Ju Ju-$6.60.

Two days later, Miller recorded another training triple when he took the first race with Look Twice-$6.00, the second with heavy favorite Glacken Too-$3.00, and the fourth with Richard’s Boy-$3.60. A victory by Nuke Laloosh-$3.80 in the fifth race Nov. 27 capped off Miller’s big week.

Miller, who was the leading trainer at the most recent Santa Anita meeting in Arcadia, has more than 70 horses in his powerful racing stable and keeps the great majority of them at San Luis Rey.

“We keep about 80 to 90 percent of them here in Bonsall,” said Miller, who has his remaining horses stabled at which ever Southern California track is currently racing. “San Luis Rey is a great facility and you have a beautiful climate and clean air – no city smog like they have up in Los Angeles out in Arcadia. It’s very quiet and provides peaceful surroundings for horses where they get good rest, good exercise and a relaxing atmosphere. I think it’s really important to have the relaxation of San Luis Rey to help them counterbalance the stress of racing.”

Other San Luis Rey-based horses who have won races at Del Mar’s fall meeting are: Mo’vette-$24.40, who was first across the wire in the fourth race Nov. 11 for Baltas; Monster Man-$11.80, who was victorious in the fourth race Nov. 19 for trainer Scott Hansen; Radio Silent-$3.80, who took the second race Nov. 20 for trainer Clifford Sise, Jr.; Alley Boss-$5.80, who captured the second race Nov. 27 for trainer Molly J. Pearson; and Blazingulch-$146.20, who blew up the tote board when he scored a 72-1 shocker in the third race Nov. 27 for Sise.

Blazingulch, a bay ridgling who was well beaten when he made his first two career starts at Los Alamitos and Santa Anita, woke up at Del Mar and won a five-furlong maiden claiming event ($32,000-$28,000) for 2-year-olds by 2 1/2 lengths under veteran jockey Martin Pedroza.