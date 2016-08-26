Scrimmages over – it’s time to kickoff the season

The Fallbrook High School football team kicks off its 2016 season Friday, Aug. 26, with a home game against a team coached by a very familiar face.

Westview High School, under the direction of former Fallbrook coach Kyle Williams (2013-2015), will take on the Warriors at 7 p.m. at Fallbrook Stadium on Military Appreciation night.

Fallbrook, which went 17-17 in three seasons with Williams at the helm, will play its first game for veteran coach Bob Burt, who owns more than 50 years of experience on the sidelines.

The Warriors battled each other in the traditional Red & White scrimmage on Aug. 13 and then prepared for their season opener with a scrimmage at Chula Vista on Aug. 19.

“We thought it went real well,” said Burt of the most recent scrimmage. “We played against three teams: Chula Vista, Crawford and Frances Parker. We made some mistakes, obviously, as everybody does, but I was happy with it.”

Burt said the scrimmage was very helpful.

“We learned a lot and it’s just a matter of getting better and cleaning up some of the mistakes,” said Burt. “We’ve got work to do, but at this time of year everybody does.”

Burt was looking to follow up the scrimmage with a strong – and injury-free – week of practice leading up to the game against Westview.

“As long as we’re healthy, I feel real good about where were at,” said Burt. “You never know until the lights come on, but I think our guys will give a good accounting of themselves.”

Fallbrook went 7-5 last year, earned a share of the Valley League title and defeated Hilltop in a first-round CIF playoff game. Returning all-league players from that squad include quarterback Jack Grantham, wide receiver Kobe Stallings, offensive lineman James Brodak, defensive back Shon Hagan (the defensive player of the year), defensive lineman John Brodak, and defensive back Charlie Bickel.

Westview, which plays in the Palomar League, went 8-4 last year and scored a first-round playoff victory over San Pasqual. The Wolverines’ top offensive players are quarterback Beau Nelson and running back AJ Leonard. The Wolverines’ defense is headed by defensive back Emeka Anyanwu and linebacker Liam O’Keefe.