Second quarter costs Warriors league water polo championship

The second quarter of Fallbrook High School’s Oct. 25 boys water polo game at Valley Center cost the Warriors the league championship.

Valley Center outscored Fallbrook 8-2 in the second period and won the game 16-10 to clinch the Valley League title.

“We kind of fell apart in the second quarter,” said Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson.

Both teams entered the game with 3-0 Valley League records, and since all four of the other Valley League teams had at least two losses, the winner of the game at Adams Community Park Pool in Valley Center would clinch the league championship.

Adams Community Park Pool, like the pool at Fallbrook High School, is shallow at one end and deep at the other end. Fallbrook defended the west end of the pool for the first period, and the quarter ended with the Warriors holding a 3-2 lead. The teams switched sides for the second period.

“We were defending the deep end in that pool, and the sun was right in the goalie’s eyes,” said Richardson. “The sun angle was really bad.”

During the third period, when Valley Center was defending the east end, the Warriors scored three goals and the Jaguars only placed one shot into the net.

“It seems like whichever team was defending that end struggled,” said Richardson.

Valley Center had the 4-2 scoring advantage in the fourth period.

“We played hard,” Richardson said. “We did our best to match up with a great team.”

Five different Fallbrook players scored in the game against Valley Center. Kirk Kuran and Curnow each had three goals and Declan Harrison scored twice. “We’re pretty well rounded,” Richardson said.

The loss gave Fallbrook an overall season record of 8-14 entering the October 27-29 San Diego Open tournament. Valley Center improved its season record to 15-1 with the victory over Fallbrook.

“They were definitely the more experienced team,” said Richardson, whose Fallbrook squad includes 13 first-year varsity players. “They’re very good.”

Fallbrook had improved its league record to 3-0 with a 17-5 home win Oct. 18 against Escondido. The Warriors led that game by a 10-2 margin at halftime. “We pulled away,” said Richardson.

Eight different players scored goals against the Cougars. Anthony Vazzana and Declan Harrison each had four goals, Tanner Curnow scored three times, Jared Mulholland had two successful shots, and four other players each placed one ball into the net.

Fallbrook goalkeeper Matthew Araiza had five saves during his two quarters in the net, and Chase Norfolk made one save in his two periods as the Warriors’ goalie.

The Warriors close out regular-season competition Nov. 4 with a home match against El Camino. Fallbrook’s seven seniors will be honored prior to the game.