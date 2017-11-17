Senior golfers needed

FALLBROOK – Golfers over the age of 50 are encouraged to join the Fallbrook Seniors Golf Group. The group plays each Tuesday and visits approximately 15 different courses in the north San Diego County area.
The Fallbrook Seniors Golf Group is both a social club and a golf club, enjoying several group parties and trips every year. For more information, call Ed Erzen at (760) 728-3960.
