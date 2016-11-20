Senior softball draft will be held Dec. 28

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Softball League is now accepting new/returning players for the 2017 winter/spring season.

Adults age 50 and older are eligible to play, and the draft is scheduled for Dec. 28. After the draft, players will be contacted by the team managers.

Games begin at 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with each team playing two games per week. League play will run from approximately January through April.

Games are played on Field #2 at Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road, Fallbrook. The league fee ($80) includes a shirt and hat.