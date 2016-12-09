Senior softball to hold draft Dec. 28

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Softball League is accepting new/returning players for the 2017 winter/spring season. New players interested in tryouts/practice sessions should call the number below.

The draft is scheduled for Dec. 28. After the draft, players will be contacted by the team managers.

Adults age 50+ are eligible to play. Games begin at 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, with each team playing two games per week. League play will run from approximately January through April.

Games are played on Field #2 at Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road, Fallbrook. The league fee ($80) includes a shirt and hat.