Seven Warriors earn all-league volleyball status





The Valley League girls volleyball coaches had a Nov. 14 meeting which included the selection of the all-league teams, and seven of Fallbrook’s players were given all-league recognition.

Chyna Southwell and Mary Ellyn Brown were selected to the Valley League first team. Morgan Alexander and Madison McCarty were part of the second team. Emma Christopherson, Skyler Sprint, and Skyler Traut were recognized at the honorable mention level.

“These girls have great chemistry on and off the court,” said Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson. “They were the ones who pulled it off together.”

The libero is a situational player and is considered a starter as are two outside hitters, two middle blockers, the right side hitter, and the setter (Patterson used a formation with two setters). Although the libero has gained the status of the seventh starter, the first and second teams had only six players apiece. Ramona, which won the Valley League championship, had five of those 12 players. Fallbrook, whose 6-2 league record placed the Warriors second in the final standings, placed four players on the first or second team.

Because the teams did not have specific positions, Southwell was selected to the Valley League first team even though she is a setter and Ramona setter Sammy Shupe was named the Valley League’s player of the year.

“Chyna is a natural,” said Patterson. “She’s a leader.”

Shupe is 5’10” while Southwell is 5’4″. “She was not going to put up the big blocks,” said Patterson of Southwell.

That didn’t keep Patterson from using Southwell in the front row.

“She played all the way around,” Patterson said. “She kept this team in the game.”





Southwell had 70 kills and 18 hitting errors in 202 attempts for a hitting percentage of .257.

“That’s phenomenal,” Patterson said. “She had probably way more kills than most setters.”

Southwell also had 16 unassisted blocks and 35 assisted blocks for a total of 51 blocks. When she was serving, Southwell scored 33 points on aces. In her role as setter she led the team with 477 assists and also had 209 digs during the season.

Brown led the Warriors with 299 kills, with her .433 hitting percentage, and with 154 blocks consisting of 102 solo and 52 assisted blocks. She also had 27 digs and served for four aces.

“She was the real driving force of the offense,” said Patterson. “They couldn’t stop her.”

Brown had 141 kills in 2015. “We didn’t set her as much,” Patterson said.

Brown is one of Fallbrook’s middle blockers. “Next year she will only get better,” Patterson said.

Alexander is one of Fallbrook’s outside hitters. She ended the 2016 season with 222 digs, 183 kills and a .304 hitting percentage, 24 aces, 23 blocks – including 14 solo blocks – and 11 assists.

McCarty, who is the Warriors’ libero, led the Warriors with 419 digs. She also had 59 aces and 14 assists.

Christopherson was Fallbrook’s other starting outside hitter. She had 176 kills and a .312 hitting percentage, 53 digs, 39 blocks – including 22 solo blocks – and eight assists.

Sprint was Fallbrook’s second setter and had 413 assists, 154 digs, and 25 aces. Her 11 kills and only one hitting error in 26 swings gave her a .385 hitting percentage.

Traut, who is Fallbrook’s other middle blocker, had 59 solo blocks and 53 assisted blocks for a total of 112. She led the team with 59 aces, had 162 kills and a .365 hitting percentage. Her statistics also included 67 digs and eight assists.

The 2015 Warriors had seven all-league players including two seniors. Christopherson and Southwell were on the Valley League second team and Alexander, Brown, and McCarty received honorable mention distinction. Southwell was an honorable mention Valley League player in 2014.

This year, Southwell, Alexander, and Sprint are seniors. Christopherson is a junior and Brown, McCarty, and Traut are sophomores. The Warriors’ 26-6 overall season record included a first-round CIF Division II playoff win and a quarterfinal loss.