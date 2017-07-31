Skills and drills develop volleyball teamwork

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Volleyball Boosters Club offered its annual summer volleyball camp from July 17 to 20. The camp was led by the Fallbrook High School Warrior Volleyball coaching staff, varsity coach Chip Patterson, JV coach Kurt Dayos and freshmen coach Jose Espino.
The coaches were assisted by FHS volleyball players, Keely Powell, Sonsi Jarvis, Vanessa Dalton, Emma Christopherson, Olivia Christopherson, Skyler Traut, and Natalie Weber, who donated their time and volleyball skills to help run Chippewa Volleyball Camp.
They had 36 participants this year, girls and boys, grades 5 through 9. The coaches focused on skills and drills each day. Every level of player attended. There were some participants that had never played before, as well as those that have played on club teams.
The camp helped the more advanced players enhance their skills and everyone learned about teamwork. By the third day, all participants were skilled enough to be broken up into teams and play a few scrimmage games.
The proceeds from the camp will be used by the FHS Girl Volleyball Boosters to help pay for the upcoming season.
Ashlynn Craven and Malia Dabney look on while Asher Lyall sends the ball back over the net.
Ashlynn Craven and Malia Dabney wait their turn to play Queen of the Court.
Happy Volleyball campers! Macy Yingst, Stella Wright, Sara Latimer and Malia Dabney.
Chippewa Volleyball campers take a moment to smile for the camera before the next drill.
Naiya Kurnik works on her hitting skills in the Fallbrook High gym.
Lady Warriors Keely Powell, Sonsi Jarvis, Vanessa Dalton, Emma Christopherson, Olivia Christopherson, Skyler Traut, and Natalie Weber donated their time and volleyball skills to help run Chippewa Volleyball Camp.
Coach Chip Patterson goes over the fundamentals of outside hitting during day 2 of Chippewa Volleyball Camp.
Riley Dobbs practices the correct way to set a volleyball.
Sam Grantham takes his turn at serving.
Lady Warrior Sonsi Jarvis demonstrates the toss when serving.
Lady Warrior Skyler Traut talks about the serving motion during on Day 2 of Chippewa Volleyball Camp.
Lady Warrior Taylor Evans demonstrates a drill during day 1 of Chippewa Volleyball Camp.