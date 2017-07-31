Skills and drills develop volleyball teamwork

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Volleyball Boosters Club offered its annual summer volleyball camp from July 17 to 20. The camp was led by the Fallbrook High School Warrior Volleyball coaching staff, varsity coach Chip Patterson, JV coach Kurt Dayos and freshmen coach Jose Espino.

The coaches were assisted by FHS volleyball players, Keely Powell, Sonsi Jarvis, Vanessa Dalton, Emma Christopherson, Olivia Christopherson, Skyler Traut, and Natalie Weber, who donated their time and volleyball skills to help run Chippewa Volleyball Camp.

They had 36 participants this year, girls and boys, grades 5 through 9. The coaches focused on skills and drills each day. Every level of player attended. There were some participants that had never played before, as well as those that have played on club teams.

The camp helped the more advanced players enhance their skills and everyone learned about teamwork. By the third day, all participants were skilled enough to be broken up into teams and play a few scrimmage games.

The proceeds from the camp will be used by the FHS Girl Volleyball Boosters to help pay for the upcoming season.