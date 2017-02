FALLBROOK – Jeremiah’s Ranch Special Olympics Basketball will a new season on Feb. 10. Practice will be on Fridays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Ln.

Special Olympics is open to all individuals with special needs age 14 and older. Contact Linda White (760) 805-5214 to volunteer as a coach or register. No prior basketball experience is needed for volunteer coaching.