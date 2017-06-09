Successful rugby fundraiser turns heads

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Youth Rugby held a fundraising event May 22, at Fallbrook High School that included several matches for all the club’s children as well as its alumni.

The first event was the Dads and Lads U12 – U8 age groups; moms were welcomed to play too. They played in a 30-minute match of flag rugby. The second event was a Dads and Lads match for the U14 age group, again playing another 30-minute match of flag rugby.

The third event was a prom dress rugby match played by the high school-aged boys. The match lasted approximately 45 minutes. The main event was an alumni match.

“We had approximately 130 family members attend,” club President Ted Galindo said. “Although this was labeled as a fundraiser, our main effort was bringing together the families and sharing this sport that their children love.”