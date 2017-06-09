Successful rugby fundraiser turns heads

Coach Spencer Taylor attempts to evade U12 player Beckett Payne. Connie Hatfield photos

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Youth Rugby held a fundraising event May 22, at Fallbrook High School that included several matches for all the club’s children as well as its alumni.

The first event was the Dads and Lads U12 – U8 age groups; moms were welcomed to play too. They played in a 30-minute match of flag rugby. The second event was a Dads and Lads match for the U14 age group, again playing another 30-minute match of flag rugby.

The third event was a prom dress rugby match played by the high school-aged boys. The match lasted approximately 45 minutes. The main event was an alumni match.

“We had approximately 130 family members attend,” club President Ted Galindo said. “Although this was labeled as a fundraiser, our main effort was bringing together the families and sharing this sport that their children love.”

Coach Mike Majewski and coach Steve Hernandez with alumni players.

Alumni player Landon Raster, class of ’15, scores as Mike Mapston, ’10, makes the tackle and Tyler Alexander, ’10, reaches for the ball.

U16 player Elias Lai fakes a pass to U14 player Adam Rodarte. Christian Bellamy makes the tackle.

U16 player Asher Hannon scores a try against U16 players Croix Piluk and Carlos Mejia.


The boys dress up for the prom dress rugby match.

From left, club treasurer Allen Taylor and U12 coach Marc Brakebill tag team to take down U12 player Wilson Christopherson.

U8 player Kai Beath takes down Allen Taylor.

