Sullivan wins middle school cross country championship

The North County Middle School Cross country League has 28 members including Sullivan Middle School. The league held its championship meet Oct. 26 at Kit Carson Park in Escondido, and Sullivan won the championship for girls in sixth or seventh grade.

The Wildcats also took third place in the division for sixth-grade and seventh-grade boys, fifth in the eighth-grade boys race, and seventh among the schools with eighth-grade girls teams. Two Sullivan runners earned all-league recognition for a top 10 finish in their race, and 12 of the 30 Sullivan runners received medals which were given to the top 25 finishers in each race for students in sixth or seventh grade and the 20 fastest runners in the eighth-grade races.

“They did outstanding,” said Sullivan coach Tamara Miller.

The sixth-grade and seventh-grade girls had a team total of 70 points, which is derived by combining the positions of a school’s first five finishers. All nine of Sullivan’s runners in that race are seventh-graders. Madison Middle School placed second with 86 points.

Paige Gartner had the all-league finish for the girls, placing fourth with a time of 12:51 on the 2-mile course. Milana Collier missed all-league status by one position, taking 11th place for her time of 13:26. Camille Pokletar had the 13th-place time of 13:27. Jordan Fawcett obtained 18th place 13:48 after the race began. Julisa Pena completed the course in 14:21 for 25th place.

Lizzy Bishop had a time of 14:48 which was worth 42nd place. Aiden Miller became the 55th finisher 15:19 after the race began. Kaylee Lacomb ran through a cramp and had a time of 16:47 to place 108th among the 231 runners in the race. Mina Kuhn finished 168th with a time of 18:46.

The sixth-grade and seventh-grade boys took home a trophy for being one of the top four teams but were 28 points behind team champion San Elijo and four points in back of second-place Diegueno. “On any day these boys are capable and have proven they can win the championship. Placing third was still outstanding, but San Elijo came in super strong,” Tamara Miller said.

Colin McKinney settled for 11th place and a time of 12:21, a second behind the 10th-place finisher. Oliver Reinard had a time of 12:30 for 14th place. Miko Backalukas finished in 12:36 for 16th place. Kiefer Elkins had the 24th-place time of 12:55. Shawn Sidley raced for 13:19 and took 37th place.

Ethan McFarland was the 47th finisher 13:31 after the start of the race. Max Hendricks finished in 13:45 for 54th place. Kyle Fitzpatrick had a time of 13:49 to finish 99th among the race’s 261 participants. Felix Rios was the 141st runner across the finish line after racing for 15:50.

The eighth-grade boys race had 139 runners. Jimmy Bishop had a time of 11:02 to place fourth and receive all-league recognition. Bryce Nachsteim was the other Sullivan medalist in that race due to his 13th-place time of 13:44. Charles Hoffman finished in 32nd place and had a time of 15:22. Eamon Powell crossed the finish line 15:22 after the start of the race to garner 112th place. Caden Eidson took 117th place for his time of 15:41.

The only Sullivan medalist in the eighth-grade girls race was Katie Teel, whose time of 14:15 placed 20th among the 112 runners. Teel, whose brother is currently on the Mission Vista High School cross country team, helped form the Sullivan cross country program last year by circulating a petition for student signatures.

Katelyn Jameson was Sullivan’s second eighth-grade girl across the finish line; her time of 15:29 made her the 50th overall finisher. Bella White placed 71st at 16:25; Alexis Fitzpatrick had a time of 16:47 for 76th place; Irene Cornejo received 81st place for her time of 17:21; Beth White took 19:37 which gave her 106th place, and Grace Scott was the 108th finisher with a time of 20:27.

“That was a huge accomplishment for this team,” Miller said of the Wildcats’ performance.

This is Miller’s first year as the Sullivan coach. “I was determined to find and seek out runners,” she said.

“I worked really hard to recruit enough for all four teams to have scoring ability so that they felt like teams and not just individuals,” Miller said. “It was a major undertaking, but I have loved every minute of it.”

The Sullivan cross country program began last year with approximately 15 runners and only the eighth-grade girls had the minimum five runners to obtain a team score. Miller recruited a total of 33 runners for her 2016 squad. “They’ve just been phenomenal,” she said.

“It has brought a lot of joy in my life,” Miller said. “It brought back my love of running.”

Miller, who competed in cross country as a Fallbrook High School student, ran on the Kit Carson Park course during league meets. “It was like a walk down memory lane to go back and be on the same courses,” she said.

Miller was born and raised in Fallbrook and graduated from Fallbrook High School in 1993. That made Miller a high school classmate and Warriors teammate of Milena Glusac, who won the CIF cross country championship in each of her four high school seasons and also won the CIF state championship as a senior in 1992. Melanie Hand was also one of Fallbrook’s cross country runners during those years, so Miller was the Warriors’ #2 runner along with Hand behind Glusac.

“I beat Milena in the Don Dornon games mile but didn’t work near as hard when I was in high school. I ran off of natural talent and am honest with my runners about this, as I want them to reach their full potential, something I know I did not do because of choice. Milena and I became great friends in high school and I would joke with her that I had one win over her in my life. She is a great person and still dedicates her life and work to running, something I admire greatly,” Miller said.

Miller attended La Paloma Elementary School and Glusac attended Bonsall Elementary School during that competition when they were in sixth grade. Sullivan Middle School opened in 1994, so Bonsall’s sixth-graders attended Bonsall Elementary School prior to that.

Miller’s sixth-grade teacher was Patrick Rusnell. “He really brought out my love from running and got me to believe in my strengths,” Miller said.

Rusnell was also Miller’s sixth-grade math teacher, and Miller now teaches math and science to Sullivan students. “He’s my teacher who changed my whole life,” Miller said.

Miller not only won the mile at the 1987 Don Dornon Games but set a Don Dornon Games record with a time of 6:04, 30 seconds faster than Glusac, who finished second. That convinced Miller, who had previously been involved in competitive swimming and began competitive running as part of youth triathlon competition, of her athletic future. “I wanted to be a runner,” she said.

Since team scores are based on individual finishes, as Fallbrook High School’s #2 or #3 runner behind Glusac and sometimes Hand, a strong performance by Miller would clinch a dual meet for the Warriors. Miller informed her Sullivan runners that team success was achieved by runners who weren’t among the fastest. “Every single runner they beat matters. That was a concept my team began to identify with over the season as I would show them the results of each meet,” she said.

Miller then ran cross country and track for the University of California, Riverside. She lived in Maryland for 14 years and founded a tutoring company before returning to California. Her older daughter, Maya, is now 11 and is in sixth grade at Sullivan. Her younger daughter, Ava, is a fourth-grader at Bonsall Elementary School.

Approximately 800 runners competed in North County Middle School Cross country League meets this year. “We’re one of the small schools,” Miller said.

The league does not have enrollment divisions. “It makes this even more of a success,” Miller said. “It is truly amazing how well these kids are doing.”

A runner must compete in at least three league meets (or have an injury waiver) to be eligible for the league championship meet. “We got started a week late because I was trying to round up a team,” Miller said.

Sullivan was still able to compete in five meets prior to the championship race. “I knew that I had great runners,” Miller said.

Miller has been teaching at Sullivan since the 2014-15 school year. During her first year she taught two periods of physical education, including one for sixth-graders. That allowed her to identify runners for the Don Dornon Games. She taught and coached Nachsteim, who won the sixth-grade mile in 5:38 two years ago.

Nachsteim won the individual eighth-grade boys race Sept. 22 when the Wildcats had their first meet of the season at Martin Luther King Park in Oceanside. Sullivan’s sixth-grade and seventh-grade girls took first as a team. “We did awesome there for being our first full showing of the year,” Miller said.

“We started to make ourselves a name,” Miller said. “It was just so reassuring as to our future in the league.”

The Sept. 29 meet at the Buena Vista Duck Pond course in Vista included a team win by the sixth-grade and seventh-grade boys. Three of those boys finished in the top 10: Backalukas was fifth, McKinney placed sixth, and Kiefer was the seventh finisher. Miller noted that the boys adopted the cross country strategy of running as a pack. “I would tell them to buddy up and work together for both my sixth and seventh grade teams,” she said.

The Walnut Grove course in Poway was the site of the Oct. 6 meet. Sullivan’s 6-7 girls won the meet with 43 points and Martin Luther King was second with 100 points. “That score is unheard of in cross country,” Miller said of the 57-point margin of victory.

Five of the Sullivan girls finished among the top 13. “It was amazing,” Miller said.

Sullivan’s 6-7 boys also won as a team Oct. 6, scoring 75 points compared to the 105 points for second-place San Marcos. Nachsteim was the individual winner in the eighth-grade boys race.

Jimmy Bishop was the eighth-grade boys individual winner Oct. 13 at the Moonlight Beach course in Encinitas, and Sullivan’s 6-7 girls won as a team. The Sullivan athletes hiked up Monserate Mountain prior to the Wildcats’ Oct. 20 meet at Woodland Park, which taught the team the lesson that preparing for a championship meet may be more important than the results of the individual meet. “They were getting tired at the last league meet, but they understood what the end goal was,” Miller said.