Tavano helps Fallbrook High baseball raise funds

FALLBROOK – What started as a fun photo of a Fallbrook High baseball player wearing a LA Dodgers baseball cap and getting his picture taken in front of El Jardin Mexican Restaurant during a FUHS Baseball Club fundraiser turned into a friendly wager between former Dodger minor leaguer Marc Tavano (currently working at Chase Bank) and El Jardin owner Jon Large.

Tavano stated he would match the money raised by the fundraiser if 50 people would get their photo taken with him or in front of El Jardin wearing a Dodgers hat. So the contest was on.

After 52 photos were confirmed taken and posted on Friends of Fallbrook, a trophy was presented to Large. Of course, the real winners are the FUHS baseball players, who received almost $500 as a result of the friendly contest.