Three Fallbrook/Bonsall students to play in football national championship series

FALLBROOK – Mitchell Baker, a Potter Jr. High seventh grader, O’Bryan Sanchez, a Sullivan Middle School seventh grader, and Nate Jungreis, a Sullivan Middle School eighth grader, are all set to participate in the Football University (FBU) National Championship series in Placer Valley, Calif., Dec. 2 to 5.

They are each representing their grade on the San Diego teams. The competition to make the team this year was fierce, and the boys should be very proud of themselves for winning a position on the 29 spot rosters of these elite teams.

Mitchell plays football as part of Fallbrook Pop Warner’s Pee Wee Division. His team just won their first two playoff games, advancing to the Division III Championship Game this Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. at Great Oak High School in Temecula against Rancho Bernardo.

On his Pop Warner team, Mitchell plays middle linebacker on defense and wide receiver/running back on offense and is a tremendous leader for his team, as well as an excellent student in school. This is his first year trying out and making the FBU team.

O’Bryan and Nate are cousins and play football with the American Youth Football League for the Oceanside Warriors. For FBU, O’Bryan plays defensive end on defense and left guard and fullback on offense, and Nate plays offensive lineman on the offense. Both are outstanding students at their school and exceptional leaders on their teams. This is both of their second years playing on an FBU team.

The FBU National Championship will kick off on Dec. 2 at various locations across America, with the winners advancing in this single-elimination tournament that features 64 state-based teams. The first round of the championship takes place at regional sites, and the semi-finals and championship will take place the weekend of Dec. 17 to -20 in Naples, Fla.

