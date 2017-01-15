It’s time to register for Girls Softball

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Girls Softball welcomes new and returning FGS players and families to its spring softball season. Registration is now open with divisions for 6U-14U and the new “Lil’ Rookies” introductory division for 3 and 4 year old players.

Walk-up registration is Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at Ingold Sports Park. For more about the program or to register online, visit www.FallbrookGirlsSoftball.com . Note: new FGS players must provide a copy of their birth certificate to register.