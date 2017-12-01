Toth obtains first MASL shutout

Chris Toth obtained the first shutout of his Major Arena Soccer League career Nov. 19.

A 2007 Fallbrook High School graduate, Toth is the goalkeeper for the San Diego Sockers. He made 16 saves in the Sockers’ 8-0 victory over the Ontario Fury at the Valley View Casino Center, also known as the San Diego Sports Arena.

“It feels really good,” said Toth. “The team played very well.”

Toth noted that the Sockers’ offensive success as well as help from defenders limited his need to save shots.

“When they work like that it makes my job easier,” said Toth.

Ten of Toth’s saves were made in the first half, when the Sockers scored two of their goals. He made an additional two saves in the third period, when the Sockers scored twice. One of those third-quarter saves required him to slide across the goal.

“That was probably the toughest one,” said Toth.

“I thought he did very well,” said Sockers coach Phil Salvagio. “It was a tough game throughout the game.”

The Sockers entered the match one game ahead of Ontario in the Pacific Division standings, so the victory maintained the Sockers’ lead in the division.

“It’s even better when it’s (against) a team in your conference,” said Toth of the shutout victory. “It’s what you want to do.”

Toth’s father, Zoltan, also recorded his first Sockers shutout in a game with the division lead at stake. The Sockers trailed the Wichita Wings by half a game in the Major Indoor Soccer League’s Western Division entering a Jan. 3, 1986 contest and Zoltan Toth made 24 saves in the Sockers’ 9-0 victory.

Chris Toth had seven shutouts during his senior season at Fallbrook High School, including four in Avocado League play, but had never previously recorded a regular-season shutout in indoor play.

“(In) indoor this is a very rare thing,” said Toth of a shutout.

In January 2017 Toth came within six minutes of shutting out the Soles de Sonora, who scored twice in the final 5:44 of the game which ended as a 5-2 Sockers victory.

“It’s kind of a little monkey off the back,” said Toth of his first regular-season indoor shutout. “I just want to enjoy it.”

Toth noted that winning was more important than recording a shutout.

“All I want to do is help my team win, and if I’ve got to save every shot to do it, that’s what I’ll do,” said Toth.