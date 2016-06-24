Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post The Villa Boys 2006 Elite soccer team won the BU11 Championship at the Huntington Beach Sand Soccer Tournament June 4-5, from left, back row, Charlie Spencer, Wilson Christopherson, Bode Estabrook, Anthony Castaneda, Tony Zamudio, August McCoy, coach Mike McCoy; front row, Jorge Acevedo, Austin Nord, Ricardo Martinez, and Devin Huntington. Not shown: Beckett Payne. The Huntington Beach Sand Soccer Tournament is the largest sand soccer tournament on the west coast. Villa BU11 Elite win Huntington Beach Sand Soccer Tournament added by Newsroom on June 24, 2016 View all posts by Newsroom → One Response to "Villa BU11 Elite win Huntington Beach Sand Soccer Tournament" anthony November 13, 2017 at 2:37 pm Thats me Reply Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.
