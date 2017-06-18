Volleyball camp registration is open

FALLBROOK – Chippewa Volleyball Camp will be offered July 17-20,

9 a.m. to noon, at Fallbrook High School. The camp is open to all incoming 5th through 9th grade boys and girls of all skill levels.

This fun annual volleyball camp is being offered again by the Fallbrook Volleyball Boosters Club to enhance the participants’ individual skills and to teach critical techniques and teamwork. The camp is led by the Fallbrook High School Warrior coaching staff with assistance from their varsity volleyball players.

Registration is $75/person ($90 after June 25). Register by June 25 and receive a free T-shirt. The registration form can be found at: www.fallbrookhs.org/FHS/Department/17-Athletics.

For questions or more information, email Kara at [email protected] or call/text (619) 857-5272.