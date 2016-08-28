Vorndam third in 200 IM at California State Games

Fallbrook Associated Swim Team (FAST) member Amelia Vorndam competed in the California State Games and finished third in the 200-meter individual medley (IM).

Vorndam, who is 10, swam in the 9-10 girls division and had a time of 3:41.37 in the 200-meter IM July 16 at the Granite Hills High School pool in El Cajon.

“It was a nice time,” said FAST coaching director Sean Redmond.

The Granite Hills pool is 50 meters by 25 yards; the 25-yard laps are used for high school meets while many invitational meets utilize the 50-meter Olympic distance. The California State Games races consisted of 50-meter laps. “It was another opportunity to swim on a big course,” Redmond said.

Vorndam also swam the 50-meter backstroke, the 50-meter breaststroke, the 50-meter freestyle, and the 100-meter freestyle events at the California State Games. “She just missed out on medals in a couple of other events,” Redmond said. “She improved all of her times, had all best times, so it was very good for her to do that.”

Vorndam has been with FAST for two years.

