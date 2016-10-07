Warrior girls earn cross country medals

The Mount Carmel/Movin’ Shoes Cross Country Invite meet gives medals to the fastest 60 runners in each race while the Dana Hills Nike Invitational provides medals to each race’s first 50 finishers. Four members of Fallbrook High School’s girls cross country team earned medals at the Sept. 17 Mount Carmel event at the Morley Field course in San Diego, and three Warriors medaled at the Sept. 24 Dana Hills race.

The Mount Carmel/Movin’ Shoes Cross Country Invite and the Dana Hills Nike Invitational utilize grade-level races as does the Laguna Hills Cross Country Invitational meet, which opened Fallbrook’s season Sept. 10.

“The first three races that we have are about learning to race,” said Fallbrook coach Tim Hauck.

Two of the Fallbrook girls who earned medals at the Mount Carmel/Movin’ Shoes Cross Country Invite did not race cross country prior to this year. Desiree Jones, who has run track and field for the Warriors but had not competed in cross country until the week before, was 47th in the junior race with a time of 19:48 on the 2.75-mile course.

“I was very pleased with her performance,” said Hauck.

A time of 20:15 gave Riley Barrios 55th place in the freshman race.

“She ran well for her first time on that course,” Hauck said.

Gisselle Rivera had run in two previous Mount Carmel/Movin’ Shoes Cross Country Invite meets. She finished 113th in the 2014 freshman race with a time of 20:18. The 2015 course was only 2.7 miles and her time of 18:55 placed 26th. This year she had a time of 18:38 on the 2.75-mile course and placed 19th.

Last year Jessica Wilbert had a time of 18:47 on the 2.7-mile course and finished 25th in the freshman race. This year her time on the 2.75-mile course was 19:37, which was worth 40th place in the sophomore race.

“We had some good performances,” said Hauck.

The junior race was the only contest in which the Warriors had the minimum five runners to obtain a team score. Fallbrook placed sixth among the 14 Division 2 teams with at least five runners.

“We had a big crop of juniors,” said Hauck.

Four Warriors joined Rivera and Jones in finishing among the top 120 in the Division 2 junior race. Katie Cummins placed 72nd with a time of 20:57, Molly Cabello finished in 21:58 for 97th place, Lucy Larson took 103rd place after completing the course in 22:07, and Angelica Uresti became the 119th finisher 23:04 after the race began.

Laura Romero was Fallbrook’s fastest runner in the senior race, posting a time of 21:22 to place 79th. Nicole Jones finished 93rd at 22:19.

Some of the Fallbrook girls also play soccer and had games Sept. 17 which prevented them from competing at the Mount Carmel/Movin’ Shoes Cross Country Invite.

“We were down on numbers a little bit,” said Hauck. “We’re getting hit hard.”

Fallbrook has 22 girls on the cross country team and 19 of those participated in the Dana Hills Nike Invitational meet. The runners utilized a 3.0-mile course in Dana Hills. Rivera had a time of 19:46 to place 19th among Division 1 junior girls.

“Gisselle ran a real good race,” said Hauck.

Last year Rivera had a time of 20:23 on the Dana Hills course.

“She’s developing this year,” said Hauck. “She’s improving every week.”

The presence of six Fallbrook junior girls allowed the Warriors to place 13th among the 16 Division 1 schools with a team score. A medal eluded Desiree Jones, who finished 58th at 21:16. Cummins had the 84th-place time of 22:11; she did not run at the Dana Hills meet in 2015 and had a time of 23:54 in the 2014 freshman race.

The sophomore race included a 30th-place finish for Audrey Petersen and 35th place for Jessica Wilbert. Peterson, who had not participated in Fallbrook’s two earlier races, had a time of 20:17 while Wilbert finished the race in 20:30.

“It was exciting,” said Hauck.

Eight sophomore girls ran for Fallbrook and the Warriors were 13th among the 19 teams with at least five runners.

Barrios was the faster of Fallbrook’s two freshmen at Dana Hills. Her time of 21:18 was worth 61st place.

“That’s pretty good,” said Hauck.

Nicole Jones was Fallbrook’s fastest senior. She finished 167th and had a time of 23:38.