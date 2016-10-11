Warrior girls split first two league golf matches while improving team score

The team score in a high school golf match is derived by adding the five lowest individual scores of a school’s six golfers. A golf team has no control over its opponent’s score, so even in a loss a team’s coach may be happy with the players’ performances. This is the case with the Fallbrook High School golf team coached by Neil Medlock.

“The girls are working hard and try to do the best they can and improve with each round,” Medlock said.

Fallbrook entered league competition with a 1-7 record, although Medlock notes that pre-league play is primarily about obtaining experience. “We’re worried just about the league matches more than anything,” said Medlock.

The Warriors won their Valley League opener Sept. 16 against San Pasqual on the Pala Mesa course while a Sept. 22 loss to Valley Center at the Woods Valley course left Fallbrook with a 1-1 league record and a 2-8 overall mark. The scheduled Sept. 20 match against Escondido at Pala Mesa was postponed by that day’s rain.

Fallbrook’s win over San Pasqual was by a 276-294 score.

“They played good,” said Medlock. “They’re improving every round.”

The golfers play nine-hole rounds. Fallbrook’s low scorer was senior Maggie Saunders, who required 41 shots.

The 270-273 loss to Valley Center constituted a three-stroke improvement for the Warriors even through the match was a loss rather than a win for Fallbrook.

“We’re always just trying to improve as a team,” Medlock said.

Fallbrook’s best performance against Valley Center was the 45-stroke round of junior Nicole Navetta.