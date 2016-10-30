Warrior girls win Valley League golf tournament

Fallbrook High School’s girls golf team finished third in the final Valley League standings which are based solely on the results of dual meets, but the Warriors won the league tournament Oct. 17 and 18.

“The girls finished on a positive note,” said Fallbrook coach Neil Medlock. “They just kept trying their hardest and things fell into place for them.”

Fallbrook had a 6-10 overall season record in dual meets. “Things could have been better,” Medlock said.

Escondido won the Valley League championship and Valley Center placed second. Fallbrook’s 4-4 league record reflects two losses to Valley Center, two wins over Ramona, and splits with Escondido and San Pasqual. “All the teams were pretty competitive,” Medlock said.

The Warriors had a new home course this year. During the 2015 season Fallbrook hosted matches at the Fallbrook Golf Club course which has closed. “Pala Mesa let us come over, no problem,” Medlock said.

“They accommodated us,” Medlock said of Pala Mesa. “It’s a more difficult course, but it’s nicer than Fallbrook anyway.”

Dual matches utilize nine-hole rounds. The league tournament consisted of two 18-hole rounds; the golfers played on the Camp Pendleton course Oct. 18 and on the Twin Oaks course in San Marcos for the Oct. 19 competition. The Warriors led after the first day of play as well as at the end; Escondido took second in the tournament.

Fallbrook senior Maggie Saunders had a 36-hole score of 188 to take fourth place among the Valley League’s individual golfers. A score of 201 gave sixth place to senior Emily Engler. Fallbrook had three seniors this year; Molly Jones is the other 12th-grader who represented the Warriors on the links.