Warrior wrestlers shut out by Orange Glen

Although the North County Conference realignment transferred Orange Glen High School to the Coastal Conference due to the Patriots’ failure to be competitive in many sports, only one other Coastal Conference school has a wrestling program and the Patriots’ ability to match up with other Valley League schools on the mat left Orange Glen in the Valley League for wrestling.

Orange Glen hosted Fallbrook High School in a Jan. 5 meet that marked the beginning of Valley League wrestling competition for both teams, and it was the Warriors – not the Patriots – who were not competitive.

Orange Glen won all eight contested matches while obtaining an additional 18 points from forfeits when Fallbrook did not field a grappler in those weight classes. The Patriots won four of the classes by pin, and the team score was 55-0 in favor of Orange Glen.

“It was just a tough one for us,” said Lawrence Jones, who coached the Fallbrook team.

“The stamina wasn’t there, the endurance wasn’t there,” said Jones. “We knew what they were going to throw at us. We just didn’t have the energy to counter what they were throwing.”

Neither Fallbrook nor Orange Glen fielded wrestlers in the 106-pound, 113-pound, or 120-pound divisions, resulting in double forfeits for those weight classes. The Patriots fielded matmen in the other 11 matches, although Fallbrook forfeited the 182-pound, 195-pound, and 220-pound contests due to the lack of a Warrior representative.

One of Fallbrook’s pinned wrestlers was Carlos Urbina, who held his 152-pound counterpart even during the three regulation periods but was pinned in overtime.

Orange Glen won four matches by decision, including one by a major decision, which is a margin of at least eight points and provides four team points rather than three for a basic decision.

Fallbrook’s Lance McNatt lost an 8-7 decision in the 145-pound class; two points for a takedown gave him a 7-5 lead late in the third period but his opponent’s escape was worth one point and a last-second takedown provided the Orange Glen wrestler with the victory.