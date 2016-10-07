Warriors celebrate Homecoming game with dominating victory

The Fallbrook High School varsity football team was hungry for a win and it wasted no time going to the victory buffet against an overmatched Hoover High squad, which it defeated 48-0.

The Warriors set the tone immediately on Homecoming night, taking a 7-0 lead less than 90 seconds into the game on a one-yard touchdown plunge by Shon Hagan. Hagan set up the score with a nice 46-yard run off left tackle on the second play from scrimmage.

On its next possession, Fallbrook methodically drove 77 yards on 12 plays to take a 14-0 lead. A five-yard touchdown run by Hagan – who had a nifty 16-yard run during the march – capped the drive.

A big punt return by Kobe Stallings – who recovered brilliantly after misplaying the ball on the bounce – allowed Fallbrook to starts its third possession at the Hoover 13 yard line. Two plays later, quarterback Jack Grantham connected with Eric McCarter on an eight-yard touchdown strike to give the Warriors a 21-0 lead just seven seconds into the second quarter.

Eighty-one seconds later, Fallbrook increased the lead to 28-0 on a “pick 6” by Stallings, who intercepted a Jack Fanning pass and returned it for a touchdown. Stallings added an offensive touchdown to his stat sheet shortly before halftime when he made a nice catch of a 25-yard toss from Grantham to give Fallbrook a 35-0 advantage.

Fallbrook kicked off to start the second half and scored less than two minutes into the third quarter on a “pick 6” by Julian Arteaga, who returned his interception 26 yards for a touchdown.

Fallbrook coach Bob Burt played reserves throughout the second half and backup quarterback Jake McBroom completed the scoring for the Warriors with a six-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors defense dominated from start to finish in pitching a shutout, collecting five interceptions – Charlie Bickel had two in the first half, Ricardo Cruz snatched one in the third quarter – and forcing and recovering a fumble.

The impressive victory – Fallbrook’s first of the season and Burt’s first as Warriors head coach – made for a happy Homecoming.

“This win feels very good,” said Stallings, who had a game he’ll always remember.

“Well, it was about time,” said Burt of his initial victory as coach of the Warriors. “We had a great week of practice. We worked hard. You don’t play well unless you prepare well, and we did that.”

Although he was happy with the “effort” displayed by the entire team, Burt singled out the boys up front.

“We got the offensive line to block people and stay with their blocks and do the things that we needed them to do,” said Burt. “That was probably the most gratifying thing. And our backs ran hard. We ran really hard.”

Fallbrook will remain home for its next two games. The Warriors play Escondido Oct. 7, which is Teacher Appreciation Night, and El Camino Oct. 14, which is Senior Night. Both games start at 7 p.m. at Fallbrook Stadium.