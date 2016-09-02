Warriors drop 14-0 decision to Westview in home opener

The Fallbrook High School football team hung tough but lost its home opener Friday, Aug. 26, by a 14-0 score to Westview. Although nobody likes to lose, the Warriors can take solace in that they were much more competitive in this year’s game against the Wolverines.

In the 2015 contest, Westview led 28-0 at halftime and cruised to a 28-7 victory. This year, the Warriors stayed right with the Wolverines for most of the game.

“I think we were worn down a bit in the second half,” said new Fallbrook head coach Bob Burt. “They played a lot more guys than we did. They have a little more depth than we do, and we probably should have subbed a little more than we did.”

Westview, behind a big offensive line, used the running game to put together long scoring drives. A six-yard touchdown run by the talented AJ Leonard capped an 84-yard drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock and gave Westview a 7-0 lead with 5:04 left in the first half.

Fallbrook kicked off to the Wolverines to start the second half and they marched 67 yards in nine plays to take a 14-0 advantage with 8:17 left in the third quarter. A 29-yard scamper by Tyler Slaton set up a six-yard touchdown run by wildcat quarterback Jackson Nau.

That was all the scoring Westview would need to give new coach Kyle Williams, the head coach at Fallbrook from 2013-2015, a victory over his former team.

Fallbrook didn’t score but did put together a couple of good drives in the first half.

An 18-yard kickoff return by Kobe Stallings to start the game gave the Warriors possession at the 30 yard line. Quarterback Jack Grantham twice connected with Stallings for first-down completions on third down, and fullback David Barreto also ran for a first down before the drive stalled at the Westview 35.

Fallbrook’s second possession, which started at its own 36 yard line, featured a nice 21-yard run by Shon Hagan and a great catch by wide receiver Eric McCarter on the left sideline for another 21-yard gain.

The drive ended at the Westview 16 yard line when Grantham’s pass on fourth down went through the hands of Stallings in the left corner of the end zone. It wouldn’t have been a touchdown even if Stallings had made the catch as he was flagged for offensive pass interference.

On the defensive side, the Warriors induced a pair of fumbles that they recovered to stop Westview drives deep in Fallbrook territory in the second and fourth quarters. There were also some big hits and nice tackles made by Charlie Bickel, Gianni Vinson, and John Brodak.

“We won the turnover battle, and they didn’t have a whole lot of success throwing the ball,” said Burt. “It wasn’t like we were dominated in any way until late in the game when our kids were just tired. The defense was on the field quite a bit.”

Burt said he saw some positives in his team’s debut performance.

“Overall, the effort was good, the attitude was good, and the kids were flying around,” said Burt. “I think we were pretty physical. There were a few first-game mistakes, but it’s a new system on both sides of the ball. I thought our pass protection was good, and our kicking game was solid. There are some good things to build on.”

Fallbrook will try to even its record at 1-1 when it hosts Del Norte at Fallbrook Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. Del Norte had a rough season opener as it was shutout at home 28-0 by Carlsbad on Aug. 26.