Welfle third in Demo Cross main event, fourth in Trailer Figure 8 race

A third-place finish in the July 23 Demo Cross main event at Perris Auto Speedway was the highest finish ever for Fallbrook driver Ryan Welfle.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’ve been working hard for two years,” Welfle said.

Welfle, who drives a 1974 Cadillac Coupe De Ville, began his racing career in 2015. He finished fourth in his first Demo Cross main event last year, which was his highest finish during 2015.

During the off-season Welfle replaced the motor, transmission, and rear end in the Cadillac.

“I did a lot of stuff to it over the winter,” he said.

Welfle did not finish the first 2016 Demo Cross main event April 2 and was given 13th place based on the number of laps he completed. Welfle obtained his second career fourth-place Demo Cross finish April 30. Although he finished eighth in the May 21 Demo Cross competition, his fourth-place finish in the Trailer Figure 8 competition that night was his career best in that class. The fourth Night of Destruction of the 2016 season June 25 ended with Welfle taking fourth place among Demo Cross drivers and fifth in the Trailer Figure 8 race.

“I was hung up on fourth,” Welfle said. “I finally broke that streak and got on the podium.”

Welfle finished fourth in the six-lap Demo Cross heat race July 23 and began the 20-lap main event on the outside of the seventh row. He moved into third place on a restart of the seventh lap and took over second place during the ninth lap. Welfle was forced to yield to lapped traffic in the 18th lap, which allowed J.D. Wilson to pass Welfle for second place.

“I did really well,” Welfle said.

Welfle is sponsored by Quality Clutch and Transmission, Sonny’s Muffler, and Temecula Valley Paint.

“I definitely couldn’t have done it without my sponsors,” he said. “I definitely wouldn’t be there at all if it wasn’t for Mike down at Quality Clutch.”

The Cadillac’s transmission performance April 30 hampered Welfle’s success. On June 24 Mike Howard worked until 9:30 p.m. to ready the transmission for the following evening’s race. Welfle then worked until 2:00 a.m. June 25 to install the transmission.

The July 23 races gave Welfle his second consecutive top-five Demo Cross finish and his third consecutive top-five finish in the Trailer Figure 8 races. Welfle finished fourth in the 15-lap Trailer Figure 8 race despite a flat tire on his trailer.

“I’m building my own trailer for the next race and hoping that gets me a little higher finish,” Welfle said.

If a driver who does not have his or her own trailer arrives at the track early enough, Perris Auto Speedway has a limited amount of trailers which can be loaned to a driver.

Welfle also competed in the April 30 Trailer Figure 8 race, but the rules require that the trailer remain attached to the car so Welfle was disqualified after his trailer was separated and he received seventh-place points.

The July 23 results placed Welfle third in the Demo Cross season points standings, sixth in the Trailer Figure 8 season standings, and fifth in the overall Night of Destruction points race.

“I’m just looking forward to this next race,” Welfle said.

The Night of Destruction races will next be held September 3, which is the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend, if weather permits.

“It’s not a bad way to spend Labor Day,” Welfle said.