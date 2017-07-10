Winfield chosen as boys golf team MVP

Fallbrook High School’s boys golf team held its post-season banquet May 31 at the house of assistant coach Ken Adams, and junior Sebbi Winfield was presented with the team’s Most Valuable Player award.

Winfield was also given an award called “The Bear” which is provided to the team match play competition winner, and the banquet also honored senior Jake Guy for winning the Valley League championship.

The banquet recognized all of Fallbrook High School’s 2017 golfers.

“It’s a joy to coach these kids, the team,” said Fallbrook head coach Steve Jorde. “They’re great kids,”

The Bear is named after 2007 Fallbrook High School graduate Colin Featherstone. The match play tournament wasn’t the only competition during 2017 in which Winfield had the low score.

“He was just consistent all year,” Jorde said. “He was the medalist in most of our matches.”

Fallbrook was 11-7 during dual meets, and in Valley League dual meets the Warriors’ 6-2 record was worth second place.

The North County Conference tournament May 3-4 ended with Guy and Valley Center senior Michael Cooper tied for first among Valley League golfers with identical 36-hole scores of 152, and the lower score in the first round of the CIF tournament May 16 was used as the tiebreaker. Guy opened the CIF tournament with a 74-stroke round to win the league championship.

Winfield was fifth among Valley League golfers at the conference tournament with a score of 160. Guy and Winfield both advanced to the second day of the CIF tournament; Winfield finished with a score of 150 while Guy took 152 strokes.

During the banquet Jorde also recognized the Pala Mesa course which allows the high school program play its home matches there. “They’re awesome,” Jorde said.